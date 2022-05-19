Platinum Jubilee: Bangor gets city status for Queen's celebrations
- Published
The seaside town of Bangor, in County Down, has received city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
It is one of a record eight winners in the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.
The others are Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England; Douglas in the Isle of Man; Dunfermline in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales.
Bangor was required to show its royal associations and cultural heritage.
Its application pointed out that in 1961, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Bangor Castle and had lunch at the Royal Ulster Yacht Club, before the duke raced in the regatta.
In 1903, Edward VII visited Bangor with Queen Alexandra following a tour of Ireland as part of the Coronation celebrations.
In its bid for city status, the application from Bangor said it was the first council in Northern Ireland to add health and social care staff to its list of freemen of the borough.
It also said it had a rich naval heritage - due to its location at the mouth of the Belfast Lough, it became a key site for allied forces during World War Two.
In May 1944, the Supreme Commander of Allied Forces, Dwight D Eisenhower, gave a speech to 30,000 assembled troops in Bangor, shortly before ships left for Normandy and D-Day.
"What was clear to me during the process of assessing each application was the pride that people felt for their communities, local cultural heritage and the Royal Family," said Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay.
"As we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's colossal contribution to society, I am thrilled that we are able to recognise some of the many places that make Britain great.
"I look forward to the world coming together to show our pride and gratitude to Queen Elizabeth II on the Jubilee weekend."
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said winning city status was a "huge accolade".
"This competition showcases the best of Britain and the Overseas Territories and will act as a lasting legacy of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee," she said.
Almost 40 locations from across the UK and beyond put forward their bid to become a city.
The applications were subsequently evaluated by a panel of experts and Cabinet Office ministers, before a recommendation was put to the Queen.
Letters Patent will now be prepared which will confer each of the awards formally and will be presented to winners later in the year.
Ten years ago, Lisburn and Newry were awarded city status in a competition to mark the Queen's Golden Jubilee.