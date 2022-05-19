Karol Kelly murder accused told police he saw 'man on ground'
One of three men accused of murdering Londonderry man Karol Kelly told police he and his brother saw a man lying on the road as they looked for who had attacked them, a court has heard.
Brothers Gary Anderson, 25, and Sean Anderson, 24, along with Michael Dunlop, 21, deny the charge of murder.
Mr Kelly died on 4 March 2018 after he was stabbed several times.
The trial heard that in police interview Gary Anderson said he and his brother had been attacked by two men.
A jury at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, were told that during a police interview about 12 hours after Mr Kelly had been stabbed, Gary Anderson gave an account of what he had been doing earlier that day.
A detective constable told the court Mr Anderson said he was drinking with his brother and a friend when two men entered the house "and one went at my brother and one went at me".
Gary Anderson told police he was kneed in the face and lost a tooth during the assault.
He believed the assault lasted about three minutes, the court heard.
'Didn't think anything'
Mr Anderson told police after the two men left the house, he and his brother went out to see who had attacked them.
The jury was told Gary Anderson said they could see no sign of their attackers, so they went back and saw a man lying on the ground.
Mr Anderson said he did not go over to the body.
When asked what he thought when he saw the man on the road, he told police: "I just didn't think anything at all."
The brothers went back to their home and a short time later people appeared in the street, followed by police.
Mr Anderson said he and his brother were arrested when police called to their house.