Two charged after £260k drug seizure in Bangor
- Published
Two people have been charged after police seized drugs with a street value of almost £260,000 in Bangor, County Down, on Friday.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including drug possession, and intent to supply.
A 42-year-old woman was charged with drugs-related offences, including possession.
Two men, aged 30 and 60, who were also arrested in connection with the seizures, have been released on bail.
The pair facing charges are expected to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Monday.