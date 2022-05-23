Frank McAlinden remanded in custody over Eamonn Darren O'Hanlon murder
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
A 25-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Gilford, County Down.
Eamonn Darren O'Hanlon was stabbed in Hill Street in the village in the early hours of Saturday.
The 36-year-old later died from his injuries.
Frank McAlinden, whose address was given as The Bell Inn in Shrewsbury, appeared from Lurgan police station via videolink on Monday at Newry Magistrates Court.
He also faces a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence.
A police officer told the court that police had received a report of the incident from the ambulance service in the early hours of Saturday.
Acting on information from witnesses, three people were arrested but subsequently released.
The officer said the defendant had then handed himself in at Lurgan police station, where he told officers: "I'm sorry I didn't mean for any of this to happen."
No application for bail was made.
The defendant was remanded into custody and will appear in court again on 16 June.