Dublin Airport: Man charged in connection with fight
A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a fight at Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening, which left another man in hospital.
Gardaí (Irish police) confirmed that they responded to a public order incident at the airport with the assistance of the DAA Airport Police.
The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Another man, in his 20s, was arrested and held at Swords Garda station.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Swords District Court on 14 June.