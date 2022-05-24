James McKeever: Former Derry deputy mayor guilty of sex abuse charges
- Published
A former SDLP deputy mayor of Londonderry has been convicted of historical child sexual abuse against a young girl.
James McKeever was found guilty of eight offences at Belfast Crown Court.
The offences spanned a period from August 1981 to December 1988 when the victim was aged between seven and 14.
McKeever, 63, from Tamneyreagh Park in Eglinton, has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced later this year.
The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on six indecent assault charges, and found McKeever not guilty of a seventh charge.
He was also convicted on two charges of gross indecency - one unanimously and the other by a majority of ten-to-two.
McKeever, who together with his wife fostered around 50 children over a number of years, denied all the charges.
His barrister, who told the court of his client's "hitherto good character", asked for bail to be granted ahead of sentencing.
Judge Donna McColgan said that as McKeever had been convicted by a jury of sexual offences against a child "he will be remanded in custody until sentencing."
McKeever, who was suspended from the SDLP when the charges came to light, will be sentenced in September.