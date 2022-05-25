Man, 31, released in Caoimhin Cassidy-Crossan inquiry
A man arrested in relation to the death of an 18-year-old whose body was found in a burning car has been released without charge.
The 31-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
Caoimhin Cassidy-Crossan died on 1 June 2019 after the vehicle he was in crashed into a lamp-post.
A post-mortem examination found he was not seriously injured in the crash in Londonderry and he was likely still alive when the blaze started.