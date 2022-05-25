NI police industrial action could create 'public safety' issues
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The Justice Minister, Naomi Long, has said "real issues around public safety" would be created by any form of industrial action by police officers.
She was attending a Police Federation conference near Belfast where she was told of anger in the ranks over pay.
The federation is taking legal advice on what action may be possible - going on strike is banned by law.
However, it is examining whether officers can withdraw good will, such as taking work calls when off duty.
Officers received no pay increase last year and have little expectations of a significant offer in the 12 months ahead.
In Northern Ireland, police pay rises have mirrored UK arrangements.
Constable salaries start at £22,000 and can rise over time to about £40,000.
'Goodwill abused day and daily'
Federation chairman Mark Lindsay said officers "were at the end of their tether" and salaries were not helpful in attracting recruits or retain staff.
"We are examining all options," he said.
"Perhaps the time has come to redefine goodwill which is abused day and daily."
Mr Lindsay said officers could stop taking work phone calls outside shifts, doing paperwork after hours and "solving community issues when they are not working".
Mrs Long acknowledged officers have been responsible to date.
"I understand the desire of officers to make their voices heard," the minister said.
"But given the essential nature of policing services, were people to withdraw co-operation in some form of industrial action it would create real issues around public safety."
Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who has no role in pay decisions, said it would be "a worry and setback" if any form of action materialised.
"Most officers have a huge sense of vocation. Their values drive them into work and keep them there in tough times."