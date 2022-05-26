Easyjet: Airline cancels more flights to and from Belfast
Easyjet has cancelled 12 flights in and out of Belfast International Airport on Thursday.
In a statement, the airline said it had encountered IT system issues which has had an impact on flights due to depart between 13:00 BST and 15:00 BST.
But flights due to arrive in Belfast after 15:00 BST have been cancelled.
Among those affected are journeys to and from Belfast International, Amsterdam, Bristol, Corfu, London Gatwick, Liverpool and Manchester.
About 200 of the airline's flights have been affected by the issue.
It comes four days after hundreds of people were left stranded at Belfast International due to another round of cancelled flights by Easyjet.
@easyJet are currently experiencing IT systems issues across their network. Some flights may be impacted.— Belfast International Airport (@belfastairport) May 26, 2022
Passengers due to travel with @easyJet should check easyJet Flight Tracker https://t.co/3z5mOnyPQG before making their way to the airport. 14:50
Earlier IT systems issues had now been rectified, said a spokesperson for the airline.
"While we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours," they continued.
"We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and customers can apply for compensation in line with regulations."
The flights cancelled due to depart from Belfast International Airport are:
- 13:30 BST to Corfu
- 13:40 BST to Liverpool
- 15:25 BST to Manchester
- 16:25 BST to London Gatwick
- 17:30 BST to Bristol
- 18:45 BST to Amsterdam
The flights cancelled due to arrive at Belfast International Airport are:
- 14:55 BST from Manchester
- 15:50 BST from Liverpool
- 15:55 BST from London Gatwick
- 17:00 BST from Bristol
- 18:15 BST from Amsterdam
- 21:55 BST from Corfu