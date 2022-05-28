Belfast centennial parade: Thousands to attend Orange Order march
- Published
The Orange Order has said it expects more than 20,000 people to take part in its parade on Saturday to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.
The march from Stormont to Belfast City Hall was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The parade will start at Stormont at 13:00 BST before heading down the Newtownards Road, over Queen's Bridge and on to City Hall for 14:30 BST.
Travel disruption can be expected in these areas.
People will start gathering at Stormont from 10:00 BST with speeches beginning at noon in front of Parliament Buildings.
The main parade is expected to ending at approximately 17:30-18:00 BST although police say it could be 20:00 BST before the city centre returns to normal.
The parade will feature 130 bands with participants, from the Orange Order, the Royal Black Institution, the Apprentice Boys of Derry, and the Independent Orange Order.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Orange Order deputy grand master Harold Henning said the parade "should be a really colourful and joyous spectacle".
"The logistics are an awful lot of work, but we've been planning this from 2018," he said.
He added that he believed the right decision had been made to postpone the event during the pandemic.
"It's the celebration and thanksgiving for this wee country of ours, for the 100 years that we've had, for the good times that we've had, but also for the future and looking forward to the future for this wee province," Mr Henning said.
Translink has advised travellers to allow extra time for their journeys with road closures and diversions in place.
A company spokesperson said that for those attending, there would be a "continuous shuttle bus services arranged by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, operating between Stormont and Chichester Street approximately every 20 minutes".
"Extra capacity will also be provided on rail services, with more six-car trains in operation. Additional relief services will also operate subject to demand."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said people should plan for "some traffic disruption" if travelling through the city centre.
It said it expected Belfast city centre to "return to normal" at about 19:30/20:00.
The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Centenary Parade will take place in Belfast this Saturday, 28th May, at 1pm, from Stormont to City Hall. If you are planning on travelling through the city on Saturday please plan for some traffic disruption and allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/kLsQO30t62— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) May 26, 2022
The management of several city centre businesses have said they will close for part of the day.
Castle Court shopping centre will close two hours early at 16:00 and Victoria Square's opening hours on Saturday will be 09:00 to 14:00, although individual retailers may have different opening hours.
Kieran Sloan, the owner of Sawers deli on College Street, told BBC News NI that staff getting home was his key consideration for remaining closed all day on Saturday.
"Everyone will be out for the parade but not necessarily to do any shopping," he added.
Mr Henning said it was always the intent of the Orange Order that the event should benefit the city of Belfast, its shops and its people.
"We know for a fact that you can hardly get a room in the city over the weekend," he added.