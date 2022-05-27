Wrightbus: Ballymena firm to supply 60 hydrogen buses to Germany
- Published
Wrightbus, the Ballymena-based manufacturer, has won a contract to supply up to 60 hydrogen-powered buses to an operator in Germany.
RVK, which operates bus services in Cologne, will buy the vehicles over the next two years.
Wrightbus executive chairman Jo Bamford said it was a "significant" deal.
It is the first European order for the company since Mr Bamford bought it out of administration in 2019.
At that point employment at the firm had dwindled to just 56 people but is now more than 900.
RVK has been operating hydrogen buses since 2011 and currently has 52 hydrogen-powered vehicle of varying types as part of its fleet.
Mr Bamford said he was hoping the order marks the start of the roll-out of many left-hand drive zero-emission buses in cities across Europe.
Wrightbus recently appointed bus industry veteran Jean-Luc Deflandre to a role aimed at growing the firm's European business.
RVK managing director Marcel Frank said he was pleased to be working with Wrightbus.
"We have currently received federal funding to expand our hydrogen bus fleet by 2025," he said.
"The combination of the most economical offer with a robust service concept is the reason why we placed the order with Wrightbus."