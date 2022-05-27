PSNI: DUP nominates policing board representatives
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has nominated three of its MLAs to serve on the Policing Board.
New appointments by the five main parties are required following the recent assembly election.
The DUP has dropped from four seats on the board to three, with the Alliance Party gaining an extra seat, bringing its number to two.
The Department of Justice wrote to parties on Thursday asking for nominations.
The parties have up to two weeks to decide who to appoint, with a meeting of the new board pencilled in for 7 July.
The board is made up of 19 members - nine independents and ten MLAs based on party strength at the assembly.
Since the assembly election result in May, the DUP has refused to support the election of a new speaker or first and deputy first minister until there is "action" on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The DUP has nominated three MLAs who have served on the board before - Trevor Clarke, Joanne Bunting and Maurice Bradley.
The party's leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said they "would fight to ensure the police are accountable and law and order is prioritised".
In a statement, he added the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) needed to win back unionist support.
He also said it would be unacceptable if police numbers dropped by 1,000 over the next three years because of the budget situation.
Sinn Fein also nominated three MLAs who have been on the board before - Gerry Kelly, Liz Kimmins and Linda Dillon.
The party's vice-president, Michelle O'Neill, said it is important to have the board "up and running".
In a statement, she added: "The Policing Board is most effective when all parties are represented and working to deal with policing issues".
The Social Democratic Labour Party (SDLP) and Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) have one person on the board each.
The SDLP was last represented by Dolores Kelly, who lost her seat in the election.
MLAs receive no extra salary for serving on the board.