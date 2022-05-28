East Belfast: Three men charged after £200k cocaine raid
Three men have been charged in a drugs investigation linked to the East Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
Police seized cocaine, with an estimated street value of £200,000, and cash during searches on Friday.
The three men, aged 41, 55 and 64, are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday, charged with drug offences and possessing criminal property.
The arrests were part of a Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigation.