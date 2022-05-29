Commonwealth Games: Hargey to 'push' gymnastics body over ruling
- Published
The communities minister has said she will "continue to push" to overturn a decision to ban three gymnasts from Northern Ireland from this summer's Commonwealth Games.
Deirdre Hargey described it as "a disastrous decision".
Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer were told they could not represent NI as they compete for Ireland in international events.
McClenaghan said his "personal identity is in a very difficult place".
Speaking to the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: "The concern here is that there is an international agreement, as in the Good Friday Agreement, that confers on the citizens here that they have a right to be Irish, British or both.
"They should be in the Commonwealth Games, I support them in that endeavour as sports minister and I will do all that I can."
My personal identity is in a very difficult place right now— Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) May 28, 2022
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) says gymnasts "must have a valid FIG license of the national federation they represent" - suggesting it does not consider an Irish licence valid to represent Northern Ireland.
The FIG has suggested that the athletes renounce their Irish citizenship or the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the event organiser, removes the relevant gymnastics competitions from the FIG's calendar.
The decision to ban the trio has prompted outcry from many in Irish sporting circles, with Commonwealth Games NI accusing the FIG of "completely disregarding" the Good Friday Agreement.
Many athletes within Northern Ireland's squad for the Games - expected to consist of around 90 competitors - represent Ireland at international level.
The FIG is the only governing body of a sport at the Commonwealth Games to have barred athletes from Northern Ireland who have represented Ireland.