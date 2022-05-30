Champions League final a 'shambles' says NI Liverpool fan
By Michael McBride
BBC News NI
- Published
Saturday's Champions League final was a "shambles", a Liverpool supporter from Northern Ireland has said.
The Paris match - which Liverpool lost to La Liga Champions Real Madrid - had its kick-off delayed for 30 minutes.
Uefa, European football's governing body, cited "security concerns" for the delay, claiming thousands of fans tried to enter the stadium with fake tickets.
Neil, 52, from Ballyclare, County Antrim, said he has never experienced anything like it at a football match.
"It was horrendous for everybody, nobody enjoyed a moment of it and someone needs to be held accountable," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
Many Liverpool fans have reported distressing scenes as tear gas was fired at them by French police, and children having to be pulled out of crowds to avoid being crushed.
France's sports minister says Liverpool fans without valid tickets caused the initial crowd problems at Saturday's Champions League final in Paris.
Neil, who attended the match with his son, said they felt like they were being herded like cattle "round and round in circles".
"The closer it got to kick off, crowds started to rush the barriers and at that point the tear gas came out.
"We were standing with two ladies with their two young kids of probably about eight or nine.
"My son took his jacket off and put it over the kid's heads to try and protect them as they were screaming with their eyes burning."
Neil said his son managed to guide him to a turnstile after seeing a gap emerge in the crowds.
"We got into the stadium where we just sat in shock for about half an hour.
"As the game started, the people around us had no interest in football - the atmosphere was gone. It was a shambles from start to finish."
Craig Hannan, who is originally from County Antrim and the host of the Anfield Wrap Podcast, said the scenes outside the Stade De France were "chaos".
Mr Hannan said Liverpool fans not only encountered issues entering the ground, but also when they tried to leave the stadium after the final whistle.
He described fans exiting the stadium through a tunnel and said there were "locals waiting" which caused dangerous scenes.
"It descended into chaos, there were people getting chased. There was tear gas thrown by the police, a friend of mine got slashed on the chin with a piece of glass.
"It was chaos from start to finish, the irony of it all is when we needed the police most they were nowhere to be seen."
Mr Hannan said he was incredibly surprised more people were not injured from the crazy scenes on Saturday evening.
A lot of the scenes witnessed in Paris at the weekend mirrored that of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, Prof Phil Scraton has said.
The disaster, which led to the unlawful deaths of 97 Liverpool fans, was the UK's worst sporting disaster.
"It's almost an identical repeat in terms of the build-up of fans outside the stadium, fans arriving early, a well-behaved party atmosphere and then suddenly being confronted with fences and confronted with heavy police presence - it was completely unacceptable.
"Fans were confronted literally by riot police, that's what met them- men, women and children were pepper sprayed."
Prof Scraton believes questions need to be answered around the organisation of the event and the police tactics used.
French police said fans with fake tickets had tried to force access to the stadium but "the rapid intervention of the police allowed the return to calm".
They added they were able to disperse fans "without difficulty".
Liverpool FC has called for an investigation and Uefa said it was "sympathetic to those affected by the events" and will review matters further.
The French sports ministry said it had called a meeting with Uefa, the French Football Association, stadium officials and police on Monday to "draw lessons" from the event.
UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries urged Uefa to formally investigate the "deeply concerning" scenes and said it was in everyone's interest to "learn lessons".