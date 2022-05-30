South Belfast assault: Man released on bail after arrest
- Published
A man, who was arrested by police investigating an assault in which a man suffered a head injury, has been released on bail.
The 27-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the incident on Dublin Road in Belfast at about 21:45 BST on Saturday.
He was then released on Monday morning.
The police said the victim fell after an altercation and was taken to hospital by ambulance and was in a stable but serious condition.