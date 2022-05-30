Mark Hall murder: £20,000 reward offered in renewed appeal
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a west Belfast man.
Two gunmen fired at least seven shots, including some through the living room window of the house in Rodney Drive.
Police said they believed the gunmen used a car with a taxi sign.
Mr Hall had been in the living room with a number of other family members, who narrowly avoided injury.
His sister was returning from a local shop when she saw the gunmen approach the house.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said it was a "brutal gun attack".
Earlier this year, the PSNI released CCTV footage showing Mr Hall's last movements, as he made his way towards the family home.
"It also shows two gunmen arrive at St James's Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top", said Det Ch Insp McGuinness.
"The pair get out of the rear passenger-side door of the car, and head to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive.
He said the "harrowing and cruel" attack had "left loved ones bereft" and shocked the community.
"I am keen to jog memories, and am appealing to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward," he said.
"I am particularly interested in locating the vehicle used by the gunmen," he added.
Crimestoppers, which is a charity independent of the police, has offered the monetary reward for information it receives anonymously.