Karol Kelly: Murder co-accused says he tried to stop attack
- Published
One of three men charged with the murder of a father-of-five has said he told his co-accused, Sean Anderson, to stop attacking Karol Kelly.
Michael Dunlop, 21, and brothers Sean Anderson, 24, and Gary Anderson, 25, deny the charge of murder.
Mr Dunlop is further charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Mr Kelly died in March 2018 after being stabbed several times in Londonderry.
Mr Dunlop was giving evidence at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting on Coleraine, on Monday.
He told the court that he had gone to Sean Anderson's house with a box of beer on the night in question.
He said he came downstairs after going to the toilet and saw two men leaving the house who warned him not to call the police.
Mr Dunlop said the next thing he saw was Sean and Gary Anderson run out of the house and said "their faces were a wee bit bloody".
He said he went and stood in the garden and saw a man run down the street being pursued by Sean Anderson.
'Stop, you are going to kill him'
The jury of eight men and four women were told by Mr Dunlop he then moved out into the street and saw Sean Anderson on top of Mr Kelly and that was when he "spotted the knife".
He said he saw Sean Anderson stab Mr Kelly, and that he then ran down the street shouting for Mr Anderson to stop.
Mr Dunlop told the court he said to Sean Anderson: "Stop, please you are going to kill him".
He then said Sean Anderson then "let him" pull him up the street and did not offer any resistance.
He told the jury that he then saw Gary Anderson going towards Karol Kelly and then he got on top of him and "started stabbing him as well".
At this point Mr Dunlop said the Anderson brother's mother shouted to get the knives. Mr Dunlop said he did so because he did not want "them to cause more damage".
Mr Dunlop said he left the knives on a wheelie bin and then saw both Anderson brothers being sick.
The court heard that Mr Dunlop then left the house by the back door and went home.
When asked how did he feel about what had happened, he said the whole thing was "kind of scary".
The trial continues.