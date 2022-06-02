Northern Ireland's 'newcomer pupils' produce book about belonging
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Pupils at one of the most diverse schools in Northern Ireland are producing a book about belonging here.
About 210 pupils at Fane Street Primary in Belfast are "newcomers" - pupils who did not originally have English or Irish as their first language.
More than one in every 20 schoolchildren in Northern Ireland are "newcomer pupils".
These pupils make up 5.2% of the school population.
More than 90 first languages are spoken by schoolchildren, with Polish and Lithuanian among the most common behind English.
As part of the Belfast Book Festival at the Crescent Arts Centre, children's author and illustrator Barry Falls has been working with Primary Six children at Fane Street to produce a book about their memories and experiences.
"I was amazed about the variety of backgrounds that they come from," he told BBC News NI.
"There's children from Afghanistan, from Iran, from Somalia, from Zimbabwe, really all over the place.
"One of the interesting things that came up in conversations with me and the children was 'where is home for you?'
"For some it really did go back to what country they knew before Northern Ireland, but for others it was very much 'Belfast is my home.'
"And the images and memories they made here are those that make them feel they belong here."
Among those for whom Northern Ireland is now home is 10-year-old Hadia, originally from Afghanistan.
"I remember everything about there - the sunny days and time with my family," she said.
"First, when I came here I was a little bit scared because things were new for me, like the shops where I was going to, the school was new for me.
"Schools are really different, the teachers, the students.
"But they're really kind, everyone here."
Vivid memories and new ambitions
Hadia enjoys school and likes studying Maths in particular.
As does Saad, whose family came to Belfast from Syria.
He still has vivid memories of his childhood there.
"There used to be an ice cream shop in front of my house and I used to go and eat ice cream every day," he said.
Sara was born in Belfast but she still has family in Albania.
"They told me that they grow watermelons, cherries, chilis and some oranges," she said.
But settled in Belfast, Sara's ambitions for the future are inspired by a global sports superstar.
"Cristiano Ronaldo, he's a footballer and when he was young he used to clean up streets and everything like that.
"So I really want to become one for some reason."
She plays football at Fane Street and wants to continue playing in post-primary school.
In the workshops with Barry Falls, the pupils have been drawing and writing poems, which will collected in a Book of Belonging to be read during the book festival taking place at the nearby Crescent from 10-19 June.
"I hope they get a sense that their stories are important and their memories are important," he said.
"They can take those memories and those stories and actually share them with people and create something which is lasting and valuable."
Despite having only recently arrived in Belfast from Afghanistan, Hadia now feels she belongs here.
"I feel like I have a part in this country," she said.
And when asked if Belfast feels like home, her answer is a resounding: "Yes."