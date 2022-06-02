Platinum Jubilee: What's happening in Northern Ireland?
By Amy Stewart
BBC News NI
- Published
Thursday sees the start of a four-day bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70th year as monarch.
The spring bank holiday - usually the last Monday of May - has been moved to Thursday 2 June and is followed by an extra bank holiday on Friday 3 June.
The Queen is the first British monarch to have a platinum jubilee.
There's a vast array of celebratory events happening in Northern Ireland, including street parties and festivals.
A postcode-searchable map on the jubilee website allows you to search for the big events near you.
What are the main events across Northern Ireland?
Ards and North Down has had an ongoing programme of events:
- Thursday 2 June - Platinum Jubilee Beacon lighting ceremonies at 21:30 BST in Conway Square, Ards; The Castle, Bangor; and Burr Point, Ballyhalbert
- Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June Sea Bangor Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee - a variety of activities and entertainment
- The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail /High Street Safari Family Activity is on until Sunday 12 June
- There is an ongoing Platinum Jubilee Exhibition at North Down Museum
Causeway Coast and Glens has had an ongoing programme of events.
These include vintage tea dances, screenings of royal movies, creative workshops for adults and children throughout June as well as:
- Thursday 2 June Beacon lightings at 21:45 in Ballycastle - Holy Trinity Church grounds from 20:00; Ballymoney - Townhead Street Car Park, refreshments from 20.30; Coleraine - The Diamond, with entertainment from 21:00; and Limavady - Drumceatt Square with entertainment from 21:00.
- Ongoing exhibition at Coleraine Town Hall
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council events may be found here:
- Thursday 2 June - St Macartin's Cathedral and Enniskillen Castle, Enniskillen at 20:30
- Saturday 4 June, 10.00-16.00 - Family Fun Day and Armed Forces Display, Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Enniskillen
- Sunday 5 June 11:00-17:00 - The Big Jubilee Lunch, bring along your picnic and enjoy a family day out with music and entertainment
- Sunday 5 June - Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving and Civic Parade, St Macartin's Cathedral, Enniskillen
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon information may be found here:
- Thursday 2 June at 20:00 - Service of Thanksgiving at St Patricks Church of Ireland, Armagh
- Thursday 2 June at 21:30 - Lighting the Jubilee Beacons at St Patricks Church of Ireland, Armagh; Banbridge Civic Centre; and South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
- Saturday 4 June at 16:00 - Family Fun Day at Brownlow House
- Saturday 4 June 20:00 - Platinum Party in the Park and firework display, Lurgan Park
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council information may be found here:
- Thursday 2 June - Hillsborough co-hosts together with the 38 Irish Brigade a Royal Gun Salute and Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal Parade at Hillsborough Castle
- Thursday 2 June - Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Hillsborough Fort in the presence of the Fort Guard
- Saturday 4 June - Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum will be hosting special screenings of 'A Royal Occasion'
Derry and Strabane
- Thursday 2 June - Ceremonial Beacon Lighting, St Columb's Cathedral
- Thursday 2 June - Clooney Play Park Fun from 13:00
- Thursday 2 June - Caw Community Centre Sperrin Park Jubilee Dinner and musical entertainment from 12.30
- Saturday 4 June - Parade in Artigarvan
- Saturday 4 June - Street Party Fountain 13:00-19:00 where the "Queen" of the Fountain will go in an open top car around the city centre
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's events may be found here:
- Thursday 2 June - Beacon parties at People's Park, Ballymena, 19:00; Larne Town Park, 19:00; Castle Green, Carrickfergus, 19.30
- Saturday 4 June - Platinum parties with entertainment including a livestream of the concert in London at People's Park, Ballymena, 18:00; Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus, 16:00; and Larne Market Yard, at 17:00
- Sunday 5 June - Jubilee Service, St. Patrick's Church, Ballymena
Mid Ulster District Council
- Thursday 2 June - Family Fun Day - Hill of The O Neill and Ranfurly House,13:00
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council
- Thursday 2 June - Queen's Platinum Jubilee Parade and Tattoo, Kilkeel
- Thursday 2 June - A Jubilee parade will make its way through Kilkeel town at 19:30
- Friday 3 June - Platinum Jubilee Celebration, Kilkeel
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council events may be found here.
- Saturday 4 June -Platinum Party at the Park, Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore
- Saturday 4 June - Diarmuid's Gavin's Clockwork Garden installation - Antrim Castle Gardens
- Sunday 5 June - The Big Lunch, various locations
Belfast City Council's full list of events may be found here:
- Thursday 2 June -A beacon will be lit outside the Titanic Belfast building at 12:45
- Friday 3 June - Themed Tea dances which must be booked in advance at Belfast City Hall
- Saturday 4 June - Step back in time to 1950s Belfast on Royal Avenue
- Sunday 5 June - City Hall will be lit up purple
How can I take part?
As well as looking at the individual council websites, a map on the jubilee website allows you to search for events.
Street parties are planned as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch.
Hosting a street party for neighbours and residents does not require a licence, although your local council may require you to complete an application form.
Planting a tree is another way to mark the occasion - the Queen's Green Canopy project has already seen thousands planted.
What transport is running?
Translink is running a reduced service.
All details may be found on their website. There are special timetables for the weekend or use the journey planner.
❗ Please note timetable changes to services on June 3rd for the Platinum Jubliee— Translink (@Translink_NI) June 1, 2022
ℹ️ To plan your journey or check out your timetables see 👉 https://t.co/hA2dixbjhF pic.twitter.com/nsTVsOKRJS
What health services are running?
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has put out a timely reminder of health services available during the bank holiday weekend.
GP practices will be closed from 18:00 on Wednesday 1 June until 08:30 on Monday 6 June, though out-of-hours services are available.
In the event of a life threatening emergency always dial 999.
Emergency Departments should only be used for sudden and acute illness or severe trauma.
What's happening in London?
Celebrations start on Thursday with the Queen's official birthday parade, ending with an RAF fly-past watched by members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
On Thursday evening, more than 1,500 beacons will be lit across the UK. The main beacon, involving the sculpture Tree of Trees, will be lit in a special ceremony in Buckingham Palace.
On Saturday, there will be a live concert in front of Buckingham Palace featuring acts including Diana Ross, Queen, Duran Duran, Sir Rod Stewart and Sam Ryder.
On Sunday, a Platinum Jubilee pageant will tell the story of the Queen's reign, featuring military personnel, dancers, puppets of corgis and a performance by Ed Sheeran.