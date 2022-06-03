Platinum Jubilee: County Antrim centenarian receives jubilee gift
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A 100-year-old woman from Northern Ireland is the latest to receive a special gift to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Jill Connolly was presented with a glass paperweight by the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
To celebrate the occasion, a tea party fit for a queen was held at The Cottage Care Home in Coleraine.
The centenarian said: "I can't believe I'm that age."
She added it was "lovely" to receive a card from the Queen for her 100th birthday in March.
"Sure the Queen is a good age too," she told BBC News NI.
Mrs Connolly grew up on a farm in Cullybackey, County Antrim.
She puts her long life down to getting fresh air, eating a healthy diet and walking with friends over the years.
Her son Evan said it was "a lovely surprise" when the mayor visited her with a jubilee gift.
"She got lots of cards for her birthday, including one from the Queen which was the most important one," he said.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, said he was pleased to be honouring the borough's oldest residents as part of the Jubilee programme.
"This was a very special occasion for Jill, her family and all those who care for her," he said.
"I am very pleased to have been a part of her celebrations through our Platinum Jubilee civic gift scheme.
"Jill is an inspiration to all of us, and I greatly enjoyed my time with her."
The council's Platinum Jubilee gift is available for all north coast residents who turn 100 during 2022 and to those celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.