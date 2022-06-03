Michaela McAreavey: Condemnation of video appearing to mock bride's murder
There has been condemnation of a social media video appearing to show a group of people singing a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius.
Politicians from all the main parties have condemned the video and those taking part in the singing.
Several said that they would report the matter to the police.
Michaela McAreavey, a 27-year-old Irish language teacher from Northern Ireland, was killed while on honeymoon in 2011.
Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew told her Twitter followers she had already made a police complaint about the video and "will be taking further action".
It has not yet been confirmed when and where the footage was taken, but it was filmed in a room decorated with union flags and Orange Order paintings.
BBC News NI has asked the PSNI and the Orange Order for a comment.
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie described the footage as "absolutely abhorrent, disgusting and shameful".
Jonathan Buckley from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it was "wrong on so many levels".
'Shameful'
"I remember the utter devastation felt by all following the tragic killing of Michaela McAreavey. My thoughts are with the McAreavey and Harte family circles and I condemn this vile video," he tweeted.
Alliance assembly member Kate Nicholl said: "How her poor family must feel. I have reported to the police."
Justin McNulty from the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) said the footage appeared "sick and shameful".
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV leader) Jim Allister said: "The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour."
Mrs McAreavey was found strangled in a bathtub at her honeymoon hotel 12 days after her wedding to John McAreavey.
Her widower continues to lead a long campaign to bring her killers to justice, but so far no-one has been convicted over her death.
Mrs McAreavey was the daughter of former Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) football manager Mickey Harte, who managed the County Tyrone for 18 years.
She was married in her home village of Ballygawley, County Tyrone, on 30 December 2010.
The couple were staying in room 1025 of the Legends Hotel in Mauritius.
On 10 January 2011, Mrs McAreavey went to their room to collect biscuits and was not seen alive again.
The police later said she had been strangled to death after disturbing intruders who broke into the room to steal money.
The loyalist campaigner Jamie Bryson also described the footage as "vile".
Writing on Twitter he said: "The disgraceful video- mocking the death of a young woman- doing the rounds does not represent unionism or loyalism."