Platinum Jubilee: Earl and Countess of Wessex visit NI
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are visiting Northern Ireland to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Edward and Sophie are in Belfast, where they are joining members of the public at a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in the city.
The event marks the third day of festivities celebrating 70 years since the Queen's reign began.
The couple will hear stories of the city's diverse communities.
The earl will also meet older members of the local community, brought together by Age Friendly Belfast to share their memories and experiences.
Meanwhile, the countess will join in with special Platinum Jubilee craft activities, making crowns and toy corgis with school children, before viewing a showcase of fashion through the ages.
The couple will also try a local delicacy, the Belfast Bap, and will visit stalls at the Retro Jubilee Market.
Before leaving Belfast, the earl and countess will watch a community dance group perform a routine celebrating the last seven decades.