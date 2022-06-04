Michaela McAreavey: Council to investigate video mocking bride's murder
- Published
A council has launched an internal investigation over an employee's alleged involvement in a social media video about Michaela McAreavey's murder.
Ms McAreavey was killed while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.
The video appears to show a group of people singing a song mocking her death.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said it condemned the behaviour as "sectarian".
"While we acknowledge that the behaviour undertaken was carried out in a private capacity, beyond the control of the Council, we wish to reassure the public that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, and have launched an internal investigation," the council said.
It said we "utterly condemn this type of defamatory and sectarian behaviour" and expressed "sincere sympathy to the McAreavey and Harte families at this distressing time".
The council also said it would release an updated statement in due course.
Ms McAreavey, a 27-year-old Irish language teacher from County Tyrone, was the daughter of Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) football manager Mickey Harte.
She was found strangled in a bathtub at her honeymoon hotel 12 days after her wedding.
Her family and husband, John McAreavey, continue to lead a campaign to bring her killers to justice, but so far no-one has been convicted over her death.
On Friday, Mr McAreavey tweeted that "Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity" and that "hate can hurt but never win".
Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity.— John McAreavey (@john_mcareavey) June 3, 2022
Hate can hurt, but never win. ♥️
It has not yet been confirmed when and where the footage was taken, but it was filmed in a room decorated with union flags and Orange Order paintings.
Two men who were involved, John Bell and Andrew McDade, have apologised for the "vile chant" through a statement issued by JWB Consultancy.
"We offer our sincerest and deepest apology to the Harte and McAreavey families, and indeed to wider society for our actions which whilst fuelled by alcohol, can neither be mitigated or excused in any shape or form," they said.
"Our apology is unequivocal, and our acceptance of wrongdoing is absolute.
"This behaviour is unreflective of the values of the Loyal Orders and the wider unionist and loyalist community."
JWB Consultancy is run by loyalist campaigner Jamie Bryson, who has also condemned the video.
Politicians from Northern Ireland's main parties have condemned the video and the Orange Order has also launched an inquiry. It described the video as "utterly abhorrent".
Separately the Belfast-based football club, Linfield, said one of its coaches who works with its players in a voluntary capacity "can be clearly identified" in the video.
Linfield FC condemned the footage as "deeply offensive" and said the man's "voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect".