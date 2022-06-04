In Pictures: Northern Ireland celebrates Platinum Jubilee

Celebrations continued on Saturday for the Platinum Jubilee
The Earl of Wessex waved to crowds on a visit to Belfast
The royal couple were introduced to the delicious Belfast bap as they visited a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in Belfast
Then it was a trip to Bangor for a cookery lesson from renowned chef Jean-Christophe Novelli
Large crowds gathered in Northern Ireland's newest city for a glimpse of the royals
It was case of seeing double on the Shankill Road in Belfast
Saturday was the perfect weather for soaking up the sunshine in style
Flag-themed outfits featured heavily in the jubilee celebrations in Belfast
People gathered in Lisburn for a special jubilee lunch
The glorious weather made it a great day for a street party
Children in Lisburn were given a chance to make a royal crown of their own

