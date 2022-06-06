Max Boggs: NI man dies after two-vehicle crash in Australia
- Published
An 18-year-old from County Londonderry has died following a two-vehicle crash in Australia.
Max Boggs, who was from Eglinton, died following the collision in Cobden, Victoria, at about 01:20 local time on Saturday.
The Reverend Lindsay Blair from Faughanvale Presbyterian Church said the community of Eglinton had rallied around his family at this tragic time.
"Max was a hard-working, kind young man who would have helped anyone," he said.
Mr Blair told BBC News NI that Max had left for Australia on a working holiday just under a month ago "to widen his horizons".
He said the news had come as a shock and everyone who was lucky enough to know Max would be devastated by the news.
In a social media post on Sunday, Max's father, Ryan Boggs, described his son as his "best friend" and said that he made him proud every day.
Tributes have also been paid online by City of Derry Rugby Club, Eglinton Primary School, and the City of Derry Young Farmers' Club.
Two males, aged 30 and 21, who were in the same vehicle as Mr Boggs, were transported to hospital "with serious injuries" following the collision, Victoria police has said.
The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital "as a precaution", they added.