Karol Kelly: Murder trial jury told co-accused 'are telling lies'
A jury in the trial of three men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly has been told if they believe the version of events put forward by one of the accused, then every other witness has been "telling lies".
Brothers Gary Anderson, 25, and Sean Anderson, 24, along with Michael Dunlop, 21, deny the charge.
Mr Kelly died in 2018 in Londonderry after he was stabbed several times.
A prosecution barrister told the jury the defendants had been "lying to you".
Liam McCollum QC said he had "no doubt you will not be fooled by them".
The barrister said that the evidence of the witnesses in the case had shown "a higher level of trustworthiness and decency".
He said that certain allegations had been made against Mr Kelly, but added that the deceased was "as much entitled to the protection of the law as anyone".
The jury were told that what happened when Mr Kelly went into the Anderson' s house was "reprehensible".
But the barrister said that the wounds on Mr Kelly meant that the accounts given by Sean Anderson of waving the knife about were "farcical".
The evidence, he said, pointed to a "fairly ferocious attack".
Mr McCollum said that the defendants, Sean Anderson and Michael Dunlop, had lied and told the jury they could "rely on those lies as evidence of their guilt".
Gary Anderson, he said, had lied to the police "for a considerable period of time".
The barrister said the most important issue was intent.
He said all evidence "overwhelmingly" pointed to intent or at least cause serious harm by all three.
The trial continues.