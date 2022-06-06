Piotr Krowka murder: Jury sworn in for trial
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of two men who are jointly accused of murdering a homeless, Polish man in Maghera four years ago.
Caolan Michael Johnston, 21, from The Fort, Maghera and Adrian Kozak, 21, from Garvey Wood, Ballymena are charged with murdering Piotr Krowka between 30 March and 4 April 2018.
Their trial will begin at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday.
Judge Patricia Smyth told jurors it is likely to last four weeks.
Mr Krowka's body was found in a former parochial house on Glen Road.
At the time of the murder, police said they believed the 36 year old "was sleeping rough in the derelict property".
A post mortem examination later revealed he suffered a violent death, caused by "blunt force trauma" to his head, chest, abdomen and left arm.