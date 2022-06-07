John Hume: Taoiseach to unveil sculpture at European Parliament
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) is to unveil a sculpture of Nobel Laureate John Hume at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Micheál Martin will join the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in unveiling the bust later.
Mr Hume, a founding member of the SDLP, was one of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland. He died in Londonderry in 2020.
The former MEP was also a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
The sculpture, one of four created by Irish artist Liz O'Kane, has been donated to the European Parliament by the Irish government.
It will be installed in the parliament's new members' lounge later on Tuesday.
Chairperson of the Hume Foundation Dr Sean Farren said the installation of the bust at the European Parliament is "hugely symbolic" and "a very important moment for the Hume family".
He said the European Union had inspired Mr Hume's "journey of peace, reconciliation and diversity".
"John Hume believed that respect for difference was the first principle of European Union. His powerful words resonant as strong today, as the people of Ukraine suffer from the violence of others," he said.
Dr Farren added: "In the face of adversity we must continue to choose the way of peace and step back from the shadow of war".
Two of artist Liz O'Kane's sculptures of Mr Hume are now housed in the Irish embassies in Washington and London.
The fourth is expected to be installed at the Irish government's Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin later this year.
During his two-day trip to Strasbourg, Mr Martin will also meet representatives of the Council of Europe to mark Ireland's presidency of the body from May to November of this year.
On Wednesday, the taoiseach will address the European Parliament, reflecting on 50 years since Ireland decided to join the European Union.