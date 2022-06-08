Magherafelt: Motorcyclist dies after tractor collision
- Published
A motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a collision involving a tractor in County Londonderry.
The incident happened on the Aughrim Road in Magherafelt on Tuesday, shortly after 20:30 BST.
The man, who was riding a black motorbike, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout are closed.
They have appealed for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them.