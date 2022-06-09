Electric-powered boat set for Belfast launch
- Published
A Belfast-based company aims to take a major step in the development of zero-emissions marine technology with the launch of an electric-powered workboat.
As part of a government-backed initiative, Artemis Technologies has developed an eFoiler propulsion system for its workboats.
A six-passenger vessel - with a range of 60 miles - will be officially launched later.
A 12-passenger boat was also designed and built in Belfast.
The company says the workboats can be recharged in one hour, create little wake and are the first commercially-viable crafts of their kind.
They can be used for port operations and to transfer crews.
In 2020, a consortium led by Artemis and including Bombardier, Belfast Harbour and Northern Ireland's universities, received a £33m government grant to develop a zero-emissions ferry.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the development of green vessels was "a truly positive step in the fight against climate change".
"I am delighted that such amazing technology has been developed in Northern Ireland and to have been able to see the eFoiler technology up close during a recent showcase in Belfast," he said.
The Belfast Maritime Consortium, a 14-member syndicate which has brought together a range of industry, academia and public bodies, is developing a commuter ferry service between Bangor and Belfast that's planned to be operating by 2024.
The intention is to operate the ferry using an electric propulsion system provided by Artemis Technologies.
Speaking ahead of Thursday's launch, Artemis chief executive Dr Iain Percy said: "As our vessels transform the workboat and city-to-city passenger ferry sectors, Belfast and the UK will be at the forefront, creating thousands of jobs across the supply chain.
"This is a hugely significant milestone not only for us but in global decarbonisation efforts with the International Maritime Organization requiring emissions to be halved by 2050."
Sarah Kenny, who chairs Maritime UK, the national representative body for the maritime industry, said the launch showed "our heritage as maritime pioneers will continue long into the future".