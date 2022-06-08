Simon Coveney: Two arrested over security alert
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Two men have been arrested over a security alert by the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) at an event attended by the Irish Foreign Minister.
Simon Coveney was giving a peace-building talk in north Belfast in March, when a van was hijacked and there was elaborate hoax bomb.
A number of operations have been carried out in the Shankill area of Belfast and in Ballymena.
Two men - aged 46 and 51 - have been detained under the Terrorism Act.
The police say two suspected weapons have been seized and two vehicles removed for further examination.
The security alert in March involving Mr Coveney has been blamed on the UVF and loyalist opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol .