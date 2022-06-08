Cameron McClements cleared of attempted murder by reason of insanity
- Published
A man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of his gambling consultant.
Cameron McClements, 26, whose address was given as the Shannon Clinic at Knockbracken Healthcare Centre, was accused of the attempted murder at the Scottish Provident Building in Belfast.
The defendant launched the attack on the man after arriving for an afternoon appointment on 10 September 2019.
The men were said to have become acquainted through a gambling website.
Prosecution counsel Charles MacCreanor QC told the jury at Belfast Crown Court there was an agreement between the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the defence that Mr McClements had stabbed his victim and was in possession of a Morphy Richards kitchen knife.
"The evidence in this case is not in dispute,'' he said.
"In this case Mr McClements accepts he repeatedly stabbed the victim.
"He accepts he tried to kill him with a knife.
"The key issue in this case is one of insanity. The defence have raised the defence of insanity on the functioning of the mind of Mr McClements at the time of the attempted murder.
"The defence have to produce evidence of this to you that it is more likely than not that Mr McClements was insane, that he was suffering from a mental abnormality at the time".
CCTV footage
The jury heard that police were called to the Scottish Provident Building following a report of a stabbing.
The 12 jurors watched CCTV footage from inside the building showing Mr McClements, who is originally from Hillsborough in County Down, stabbing his victim and then chasing him along a corridor while other office workers watched in horror.
When police arrived, Mr McClements could be seen hunched beside a door before being arrested.
The victim was taken to the emergency department at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he was treated for two stab wounds to his back, which punctured both his lungs, two knife wounds to his chest and one to his elbow.
The jury also heard evidence from two leading consultant psychiatrists who both agreed that at the time of the attack, Mr McClements was suffering from an "acute first episode of paranoid schizophrenia''.
Both experts also agreed that the defendant was now in remission and was receiving long-term treatment with anti-psychosis drugs from a community forensic mental health team.
Unanimous verdicts
After retiring for just under 20 minutes, the jury returned unanimous verdicts that Mr McClements was not guilty of attempted murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place by reason of insanity.
Addressing Mr McClements, Judge Richard Greene told him: "You have heard the verdicts of the jury and the matter now needs to be disposed of by an appropriate and just sentence.
"That requires further reports on you from your treating physician and any updated medical reports that the defence deem appropriate and also the engagement of other agencies, including the various health trusts and the Probation Service.''
The judge adjourned the hearing for two weeks when a date will be set for a plea and sentence hearing.