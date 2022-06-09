Dr Michael Watt: Diagnosis change for one in five recall patients
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
About one in five people who were seen as part of Northern Ireland's neurology recall in 2018 had to have their diagnosis changed.
The figure is contained in a final outcomes report undertaken by the Department of Health.
In what was the biggest patient recall, 5,448 patients were eligible for recall and 4,179 people attended appointments.
Those affected were under the care of Dr Michael Watt, former consultant at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.
His work and its oversight has been the subject of three inquiries.
In October 2021 Dr Watt was granted voluntary removal from the medical register.
The final outcomes report found that the combined average percentage of people whose diagnosis was changed during the recall was 19%.
In a written statement to the assembly, Health Minister Robin Swann said it was important to remember that the "figures represent patients and families".
"I again wish to apologise unreservedly for the hurt caused to neurology recall patients and families affected by these matters," he said.
The report also revealed that about one in five of those recalled did not have an appropriate management plan; a similar number did not have an appropriate prescription.
The purpose of the recall was to ensure that the individuals affected were receiving the care and treatment that they required other than an assessment of Dr Watt's work.
In all there were three separate recalls of patients which spanned Dr Watt's medical practice between 1996 and 2017.
The Belfast Health Trust, which reiterated an earlier apology to patients, said that it is "satisfied that all patients who needed to have been reviewed have been."
Other related ongoing inquiries include the independent public inquiry led by Brett Lockhart, a review of outpatient neurology services by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority and a separate review of services including how they are funded and staffed
A dedicated neurology recall legal team is in place to progress compensation claims.