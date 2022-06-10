Twelfth: BBC will not resume live coverage
BBC Northern Ireland has confirmed it will not resume live television coverage of Belfast's Twelfth of July parade.
In a letter to the Orange Order it said the decision was taken "after careful consideration".
The station said the Belfast demonstration will still be covered, including an hour-long programme featuring events at eight locations.
The Orange Order parades were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Last year, the loyal order decided to hold scaled-down parades in local areas.
In 2019, the live coverage duration was one hour and 15 minutes and highlights were 39mins.
BBC representatives met senior Orangeman Mervyn Gibson and Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on Thursday and said it would "share details of our plans with them".
The meeting happened amid speculation that the BBC was going to stop its live coverage, in a move criticised by unionists.
"We think there is particular value in seeking to better/more fully reflect Orange Order events across the region and that our highlights programme, which has been popular with local audiences, is the best means of achieving this objective," said BBC Northern Ireland Interim Director Adam Smyth in the letter after the meeting.
"The Belfast demonstration will, of course, be included within it. And this coverage will be complemented by reports on the BBC's news services across radio, television and online."
What happens on the Twelfth?
Tens of thousands of people attend parades on the Twelfth, which is held on 12 July every year to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
King William III - the Dutch-born Protestant better known as William of Orange or King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in County Meath in July 1690.
On 12 July, marching bands from Orange lodges all over Northern Ireland parade through villages, towns and cities.
They then listen to speeches and prayers by senior Orangemen.
Parades are held in many towns in Northern Ireland throughout the summer but the biggest event in the calendar is 12 July.
Mr Smyth added: "We know that our decision not to resume live television coverage of the Belfast demonstration may be disappointing for some people and have made this decision after careful consideration and based on all usual editorial considerations.
"We recognise the importance of 12 July events for those taking part and many others within our local community.
"This is something that we will properly reflect within our output, seeking to describe and explain the significance of what's happening and to make it more generally accessible, including to those with other backgrounds and beliefs."
A Democratic Unionist Party MP is to speak to the UK's culture secretary about the move.
Speaking before the change in coverage was confirmed, Ian Paisley said he was concerned that there will be a "washing out" of the identity of Northern Ireland.
Mr Paisley told the BBC's Nolan Show the annual event "deserves live coverage", rather than being "lowered, down-graded, down-played".
"It's actually something that should be expanded on the BBC because it's so part and parcel of the life of thousands of people in Northern Ireland.
"We saw that recently with the centenary parade."
Mr Paisley said his concerns will be raised next week with Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
"I think people have concerns that a programme that is edited, chopped and cut will not capture the wealth of the identity that exists in a live programme. It deserves live coverage," he said.
"There are plenty of people who are unable to get to these parades - elderly people, the disabled, people who have commitments at work and would like to see it live on their tv screens and dip in and out of it."