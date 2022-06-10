Coveney bomb hoax : Police given more time to question two men
Police have been granted extra time to question two men over a security alert by the Ulster Volunteer Force at an event attended by Simon Coveney.
Detectives were granted a 14-hour extension to question a 46-year-old man and an extra 34 hours to question a 51-year-old man.
The arrests, under the Terrorism Act, followed a number of operations in Belfast and in Ballymena.
The alert happened as the Irish foreign minister was giving a talk in Belfast.
During the incident in March, a van was hijacked and there was an elaborate hoax bomb. It has been blamed on the UVF and loyalist opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol .
During the police operations earlier this week, two suspected weapons were seized and two vehicles removed for further examination.