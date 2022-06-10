Dundalk ATM thefts: Fearghal Nolan and Michael Muckian jailed
- Published
Two men from Silverbridge in County Armagh have been jailed for their involvement in the theft of two cash machines.
The machines contained about €300,000 (£256,000).
They were taken from banks at Main Street, Dundalk, County Louth, in the early hours of Saturday, 4 April 2020.
Fearghal Nolan, 26, of Bonds Road, and Michael Muckian, 31, of Carrive Road, were jailed for 20 months each.
They will each serve a further 20 months on licence.
Days before their trial was due to begin earlier in the year, the men pleaded guilty to handling goods stolen in the Republic of Ireland and receiving a stolen trailer.
In his sentencing remarks at Newry Crown Court, Judge Gordon Kerr QC said it had been an "extremely serious case" that involved a police helicopter and cross border police co-operation.
He said he was sentencing the defendants "on the roles they played," rather than the thefts themselves.
"If that were the case, sentences would be significantly larger and into double figures," he said.
Described as being like a military operation, the court heard a number of vehicles were stolen from a house in County Monaghan in a creeper burglary.
Two of the vehicles were set on fire outside Dundalk Garda Station on the night of the thefts.
Cross-border pursuit
A stolen lorry was used to block the road while a pickup truck towed a trailer to Main Street, where an excavator smashed into the banks.
An Ulster Bank cash machine and one from Allied Irish Bank were removed "in seconds" and placed on the trailer, which was abandoned during the ensuing police pursuit.
Up to six men were seen communicating on walkie talkies. An officer monitoring the banks' CCTV picked up on the thefts and gardaí (Irish police) arrived at the scene "within seconds" of the men leaving.
Police cars and a helicopter from Dublin pursued them as they crossed the border into Northern Ireland, where the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was alerted to the incident.
Muckian and Nolan were arrested at Muckian's home after they were seen jumping over a fence and crossing a field on their way to the house.
They denied involvement and refused to answer police questions, but later admitted that they were to be paid £1,000 each for their roles.
The PSNI said the fact the two men appeared before court was a result of "the collaborative, joined-up efforts between our two police services".
Ch Supt Alan McGovern from An Garda Síochána said: "This outcome highlights the benefits of the collaborative approach taken by both An Garda Síochána and the PSNI to prevent criminals using the border for criminal enterprise.
"These crimes have a devastating impact on local communities, not just for citizens who depend on access to ATM machines but also for the business community."