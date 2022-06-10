West Belfast: Man sustains serious injuries in hammer attack
A man suffered serious head injuries after he was attacked in Belfast.
The assault happened at the entrance to a park in Old Golf Course Road, off Upper Dunmurry Lane, just before 12.45 BST on Friday.
The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, the ambulance service said.
It is believed the attackers got out of a car and assaulted the victim with hammers or hatchets.
Police said the victim was in his 30s and they believed two men made off from the scene in a red Volkswagen Golf.
They appealed to anyone who has dash-cam footage or information about the attack to contact them on 101.