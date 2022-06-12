Bomb hoax arrest: Man, 51, charged with firearm offences
A 51-year-old man has been charged with a number of firearms offences after being arrested by detectives investigating a bomb hoax involving the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
He was one of two men arrested after a number of operations in the Shankill area of Belfast and Ballymena.
The other man, leading loyalist Winston Irvine, appeared in court on Saturday charged with firearm offences.
The 51-year-old will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.
The man is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a handgun and ammunition without a certificate.