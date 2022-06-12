Bomb hoax arrest: Man, 51, charged with firearm offences

PSNI CrestPSNI

A 51-year-old man has been charged with a number of firearms offences after being arrested by detectives investigating a bomb hoax involving the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

He was one of two men arrested after a number of operations in the Shankill area of Belfast and Ballymena.

The other man, leading loyalist Winston Irvine, appeared in court on Saturday charged with firearm offences.

The 51-year-old will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

The man is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a handgun and ammunition without a certificate.

Related Topics