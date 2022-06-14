West Belfast: Children nearby as man shot four times
- Published
The people behind a "barbaric" shooting in west Belfast have shown "complete disregard" for the local community, police have said.
A man in his 40s was shot four times in the back of both of his legs outside a property in the Millennium Way area.
It was reported to police shortly before 21:15 BST on Monday.
Det Insp Dane said that children were present in the area at the time and "the bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by".
It was reported that two men wearing dark coloured clothing made off from the scene following the incident.
He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage, according to police.
"There is no place for attacks such as this in our society," said Det Insp Dane.
"This was a built-up residential area in daylight, with this barbaric attack showing a complete disregard for the local community," she added.
Police further appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack or may have any information about the shooting to contact them.