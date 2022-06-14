Russia-Ukraine war: Three DUP MPs barred as part of sanction
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Three Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs have been barred from Russia, as part of sanctions, in response to UK measures on Russian public figures.
Gavin Robinson, Sammy Wilson and Gregory Campbell are among a list of figures that also includes journalists and defence figures.
BBC journalists who have reported from Ukraine and Director General Tim Davie are on the list of 29 media figures.
DUP MPs Paul Girvan and Jim Shannon were banned under sanctions in April.
Russia has already banned hundreds of elected British MPs and the foreign ministry in Moscow announced that work on expanding the list would continue.
In a tweet, Mr Robinson said he rejected "Russian war crimes & imperial aggression".
"I'm proud my constituency produces the means for brave Ukrainians to defend themselves," he added.