Ballymurphy victims' families to receive significant damages
- Published
Related Topics
The families of some of those killed in Ballymurphy are to receive significant undisclosed damages.
The Ministry of Defence is settling a number of civil claims arising from the 1971 shootings which happened in the wake of an Army operation in Belfast.
The settlement covers nine of the 10 killed. Last year, an inquest found the victims were "entirely innocent".
The judge said the inquest findings made the conclusion of the civil actions "easier" to reach.
He said given the "arduous nature" of the inquest it was "the best thing" the claims were settled without further hearings .