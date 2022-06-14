Belfast: Man, 76, charged with prostitution and brothel keeping
A 76-year-old man has been charged with controlling prostitution for gain and brothel keeping.
The charges relate to an ongoing investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit.
The investigation is focused on the Greater Belfast area.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court on 8 July and, as is procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.