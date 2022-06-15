Londonderry: Woman beaten with hammers by masked gang
A woman has been beaten with weapons, including hammers, during an assault by a gang of masked men in her home in Londonderry.
It happened in Fountain Hill, in the Waterside area of the city, at about 22:15 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the woman was assaulted by four masked men who forced their way into the flat. Two other men remained outside the property.
"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim," Det Sgt Ballantine said.
Police said although the woman, who is aged in her 40s, was not seriously injured, she had been left "very distressed".
She was struck on the hands and legs during the assault, police added.
"She was attacked in her home, a place where she deserves to feel safe," Det Sgt Ballantine said.
"While we've made a number of enquiries into this incident, which we are investigating as an aggravated burglary, working to establish who was involved and a motive, we're appealing to anyone who may have information about what happened."
The men smashed several windows and caused extensive damage to the property before making off in the direction of the Top of the Hill area of Derry, police said.