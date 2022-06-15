Ballymoney: Model Care Home due to close over 'serious concerns'
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A County Antrim care home is to close after the regulator said it had "serious concerns" about its registration.
Twenty eight residents are to move from The Model Care Home in Ballymoney as a result of the enforcement.
The Regulatory and Quality Improvement Authority says there was an "absence of assurances" around the home's financial arrangements.
Operators of the care home described the action as "wholly unjustified".
In a statement the Regulatory and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) said it "must ensure that management of The Model Care Home is held accountable for the safety and wellbeing of its residents and its business and financial arrangements to support the delivery of safe and effective care.
"In the absence of such assurances RQIA must exercise its duties under the legislation. Throughout this, our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of its residents."
The Model Care Home said it was made aware of the RQIA's action on Tuesday and that it is now seeking urgent legal advice.
"It appears that RQIA's concerns relate to administrative issues with registration, which the company are actively seeking to resolve with RQIA."
The operators, Model Group NI Limited, said its 28 residents continue to receive the optimum level of Nursing Home Care.
"The Model Care Home will continue to serve its residents to the optimum level whilst this unfortunate action by RQIA is dealt with.
"The Home employs 60 employees. The company has spent in the region of £100,000.00 updating and improving The Model Care Home, since acquiring the home approximately 18 months ago."
Mary McTaggart has been a resident at the Model Care Home since September, of last year, and she has reservations about having to move.
"I am 88 and I don't have much time left and I've no legs and I can do nothing for myself", she said.
"They were very good to me in here and helped me all the way."
Employees have also voiced their concern, with Laverne Quigg saying she was "gutted" not only for herself but also residents.
"They don't want to go far, family are close at hand, they have got to know us", she said.
"I have to say that all the relatives have been complimentary of the care here and that have been saying it is a home from home".
Alternative accommodation
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust said it was working with residents and their families to minimise disruption.
It said it was working to find alternative accommodation for residents as soon as possible.
"It has been agreed that residents will remain in the home until the satisfactory conclusion of this process.
"Ensuring that residents continue to receive the standard of care that they have been accustomed to is our priority and we will be working to reduce, in so far as is possible, the anxiety and distress that this news will bring."
'Chaos'
Alan Perry, Regional Organiser of the GMB Trade Union said the "sudden news has created chaos for staff and residents".
"To hear this from our members and not directly from the company is very concerning. We have asked for an urgent meeting to establish the facts around this and the reasoning behind this.
"The impact this will have on the residents who through no fault of their own now have to find somewhere else to live is concerning.
"Given the current climate and the cost of living crisis our members through no fault of their own now find themselves with a situation that they face redundancy."
Speaking outside the home, one relative of a resident said she was left "devastated".
"We just heard about it last night, I was agog, we were not expecting it at all."
For Linda McAuley this is the second time she has found herself in the position of having to move her mother.
"I have to say I felt very cross and very sad at the same time, I was cross because this has happened to mum not that long ago and she just got settled in but now it's happening again."
'Distress'
The MP for North Antrim Ian Paisley said the announcement was an alarming and distressing situation for the residents, staff and families.
"I have for the past two days been in contact with RQIA and have asked to meet with them to establish a process where the excellent care home would not have to close," he said.
"The issues around closure are to do with financial structure of the business which is unique and not the level of care of standard of the home which is excellent.
"If this home were to close it would reduce a rural service significantly in Ballymoney and force families and residents to move away. There is an alternative course of action that must be found."