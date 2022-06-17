Glenn Quinn: Police appeal over 'brutal murder' on birthday weekend
Police have said they believe there are people in Carrickfergus who know who is responsible for the murder of a terminally ill man in County Antrim.
Glenn Quinn, 47, was beaten to death at his Ashleigh Park home in Carrickfergus on 4 January 2020.
Police are making a fresh appeal for information on his murder.
His family believe he was murdered by the South East Antrim UDA after speaking out against an attack on a friend's business.
He had no connections to any crime or paramilitary gang.
Mr Quinn would have been 50 this weekend.
He was terminally ill from a blood condition when he moved into a flat in the town just weeks before Christmas 2019.
Detectives believe he was attacked by a gang of men in his home address sometime between 2 January and 3 January 2020.
"Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe," said Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness.
"The unprovoked, violent attack left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his slow and painful death," he added.
'Dangerous individuals'
Police described him as "well-known and well-liked throughout the community".
"We firmly believe there are people within the Carrickfergus community who know the circumstances and know who is responsible for Glenn's murder.
"These are clearly dangerous individuals. We are appealing to the community directly to help us seek justice for Glenn and make your area safer for everyone living there"
"The local community lives under the dark shadow cast by his violent loss of life and the knowledge that those responsible have not been brought to justice," he added.
He said that the pain and loss experienced by his family is as raw as ever.
"The family is frustrated and like any of us, deserve answers and justice for their loved one," he said.
What is the South-East Antrim UDA?
The gang is a standalone faction of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
Formed in 1971 from a number of loyalist vigilante groups, the UDA's stated aims were to protect unionist communities from attacks by republican paramilitaries, but it went on to kill hundreds of people during the Troubles using a cover name - the Ulster Freedom Fighters.
The UDA was only proscribed, or declared illegal, in 1992 and, as the Troubles ended, the group began to fracture.
The South East Antrim UDA is one of Northern Ireland's largest paramilitary gangs.
According to a MI5-police intelligence assessment shared with BBC's Spotlight programme last year, the gang "has access to arms" and is "heavily involved in drugs supply, community coercion, intimidation and other criminality".
Former PSNI superintendent Ken Pennington said he considers them to be "a criminal cartel that have wrapped themselves in a flag".
Police have blamed a number of high-profile drug seizures in Carrickfergus and neighbouring areas to the group.
The charity Crimestoppers is still offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.