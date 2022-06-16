Ballymena: Two children taken to hospital after bike accident
- Published
Two children have been taken to hospital following a bike accident in Ballymena.
The accident was reported to emergency services in the Dunclug area of Ballymena shortly before 17:00 BST.
Three emergency crews and a doctor were dispatched to the scene and both children were taken to the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast.
One was transported to hospital by air ambulance, the other by an ordinary ambulance.
SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said local people had helped at the scene before the ambulances arrived.
"I just hope and pray that whoever's involved is OK," he said.
"I would thank the emergency services, the ambulance and the police, for ensuring they were treated and brought to the hospital as quickly as they were.
"Our thoughts are with the families."