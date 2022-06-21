Neurology recall inquiry final report to be published
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The final report by the Independent Neurology Inquiry into the recall of over 5,000 patients in Northern Ireland is expected to be published later.
It was the biggest recall of patients in Northern Ireland.
The recall followed concerns raised about potential misdiagnoses by former medical consultant Michael Watt in the Belfast Health Trust.
In total, 5,448 men and women, including some children, were invited to have their medical cases reviewed.
Of those, 4,179 attended review appointments.
Among the conditions being treated were multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's disease and stroke.
The focus of this independent public inquiry, chaired by Brett Lockhart QC, is governance issues, including communication between the Belfast Trust and the Department of Health, and how complaints were identified and handled by management.
'Devastating trauma'
Therese Ward, a former patient of Michael Watt, said she is hoping that people will be held personally to account.
"We are desperate for closure - this has taken years of our lives coping with the side effects of what has happened to us and what we have been left with, and coping with the mental trauma has been devastating."
Michael Watt's clinical practice was the subject of a Medical Practice Tribunal Hearing (MPTS).
The MPTS makes independent decisions about whether doctors are fit to practise medicine.
However before a public hearing could take place, he made a voluntary application to be removed from the register.
This means he can no longer practice medicine in the UK.
Instead the hearing into his clinical work was held in private, which, according to patients, meant he was not properly or publicly held to account for his actions.
Michael Watt's work and its oversight is subject to three high-level inquiries including one by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), which is reviewing cases of those people who have died.
A final outcomes report undertaken by the Department of Health and published earlier this month found that about one in five people who were seen as part of the recall had to have their diagnosis changed.
In a written statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly, Health Minister Robin Swann said it was important to remember that the "figures represent patients and families".
The minister again apologised unreservedly for the hurt caused.
The report also revealed that about one in five of those recalled did not have an appropriate management plan and a similar number did not have an appropriate prescription.