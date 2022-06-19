Belfast: Westlink closed after 'serious collision'
The Westlink in Belfast has been closed to traffic following a serious collision on Sunday, police have said.
It is understood the collision involved a motorcyclist.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland tweeted that the road was closed in both directions.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that following assessment and initial treatment. no patients were taken from the scene.
The Westlink in Belfast remains closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision. Traffic is being diverted off the M1 motorway at Stockman’s Lane. pic.twitter.com/U5WT4rqkhu— Police Belfast City Centre (@PSNIBelfast) June 19, 2022
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said they received a call at 18:53 BST and dispatched two emergency crews.
The road has been closed between Broadway and Clifton Street with diversions in place.