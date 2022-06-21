Masonry falls from derelict George Best Hotel

George Best Hotel cordoned off

Masonry has fallen onto the pavement from the failed George Best hotel project in Belfast, police have confirmed.

Officers have closed off part of the pavement outside the Bedford Street building.

The hotel went into administration in April 2020 without ever opening.

Pedestrians have been advised to exercise caution if they are in the area.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "Our building control team have been at the site since early morning and are assessing the site, under our dangerous structures legislation.

"We are working with police and the owner to have the building made safe."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics